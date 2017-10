Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal:

* COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- ‍HAS DISMISSED APPLICATION BROUGHT ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ITS REASONS FOR DOING SO ARE TO FOLLOW IN DUE COURSE​