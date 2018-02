BRIEF-Saga names Patrick O'Sullivan as new chairman

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saga Plc:

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK O‘SULLIVAN AS CHAIRMAN WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MAY 2018.​

* ‍PATRICK IS HUGELY EXPERIENCED IN GROWING BUSINESSES IN FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE INDUSTRY. HE HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN OF OLD MUTUAL PLC, FTSE 100 DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES CONGLOMERATE, SINCE JANUARY 2010.​

