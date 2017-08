June 13 (Reuters) - Sage Gold Inc

* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

* SAGE GOLD INC SAYS OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF SALE OF 4.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES, ON A FLOW-THROUGH SHARE BASIS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: