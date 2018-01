BRIEF-Sage Group Says Over Next 3 Years, Organic Revenue Growth Will Reach 10 Pct On A Sustainable Basis​

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc:

* ‍PROVIDES MID-TERM GUIDANCE THAT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS​

* ‍REITERATES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH​

* ‍OVER NEXT THREE YEARS,ORGANIC OPERATING MARGINS WILL BE AT LEAST 27%​

* ‍FURTHER COST SAVINGS OF 500BPS WILL BE DELIVERED OVER THREE YEAR PERIOD AND EITHER REINVESTED FOR GROWTH OR REALISED AS AN INCREASE TO OPERATING MARGIN​

* ‍OVER LONG-TERM, SAGE HAS AN AIM OF ACHIEVING ORGANIC OPERATING MARGINS OF AT LEAST 30%.​

* ‍PLANS TO LAUNCH SAGE INTACCT IN UK IN FY19 AND IS EVALUATING TIMING OF ROLL-OUTS TO OTHER COUNTRIES.​