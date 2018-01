Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc:

* ‍GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE 1 INCREASED BY 6.3% FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR.​

* ‍ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GREW BY 7%, UNDERPINNED BY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION GROWTH OF 26%​

* ‍Q1 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍WE EXPECT ACCELERATION THROUGHOUT YEAR INCLUDING A STRONGER Q2 AND WE REITERATE OUR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND AROUND 27.5% ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN FOR FY18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)