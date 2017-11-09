BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces Brexanolone achieves primary endpoints

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* Announces Brexanolone achieves primary endpoints in both phase 3 clinical trials in postpartum depression

* Statistically significant mean reduction in HAM-D score compared to placebo at 60 hours demonstrated in both trials​

* Brexanolone was generally well tolerated and showed a similar safety profile as seen in earlier studies​

* Brexanolone achieved primary endpoint in both trials​

* In each trial, 1 patient experienced serious adverse event; neither required hospitalization, 1 deemed not to be study-drug related​

* Sage plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 for Brexanolone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: