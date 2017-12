BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled Trial Of Sage-217 In Major Depressive Disorder

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL OF SAGE-217 IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - SAGE-217 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND PROVIDED RAPID, DURABLE EFFECTS THROUGH 2-WEEK TREATMENT PERIOD AND ADDITIONAL 4-WEEK FOLLOW-UP

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SAGE-217​ ‍WELL-TOLERATED

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA FROM PHASE 2 STUDY SUPPORT FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF SAGE-217 FOR MDD AND RELATED DISORDERS

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - SAGE-217 DEMONSTRATED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT MEAN REDUCTION IN HAM-D SCORE COMPARED TO PLACEBO AT 15 DAYS​

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - SAGE-217 HAD NO SERIOUS OR SEVERE ADVERSE EVENTS IN PHASE 2 STUDY

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AT DAY 15 OF TRIAL OF SAGE-217