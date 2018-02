BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Says Sage-217 Met Primary Endpoint Of Improved Sleep Efficiency In Phase 1/2 Study

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL IN A MODEL OF INSOMNIA DEMONSTRATING ACTIVITY ON SLEEP PARAMETERS AND SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF SAGE-217 AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR SLEEP DISORDERS

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - SAGE-217 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVED SLEEP EFFICIENCY AND DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENTS IN MAINTAINING SLEEP COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - SAGE-217 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AND ALL ADVERSE EVENTS WERE MILD

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - BASED ON THE POSITIVE RESULTS, SAGE EXPECTS TO INITIATE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SAGE-217 IN DISORDERS OF SLEEP IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: