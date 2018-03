March 2 (Reuters) - Saia Inc:

* SAIA - ‍ IN JAN 2018, LTL SHIPMENTS/WORKDAY INCREASED 8.9 PERCENT, LTL TONNAGE/WORKDAY INCREASED 11.1 PERCENT VERSUS JAN 2017​

* SAIA INC - ‍ IN FEB 2018, LTL SHIPMENTS/WORKDAY INCREASED 10.6 PERCENT, LTL TONNAGE/WORKDAY INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT VERSUS FEB 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)