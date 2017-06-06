FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SAIC awarded $620 mln contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 6, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SAIC awarded $620 mln contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC awarded $620 million contract by nasa goddard space flight center

* Science applications international corp - company to provide engineering support services to center's applied engineering and technology directorate

* Science applications international corp - single-award contract has a five-year base period of performance and an award ceiling of $620 million

* Science applications international - under contract, saic will provide support to components, subsystems, systems, instruments for suborbital craft, spacecraft

* Science applications international corp - omes ii is a cost-plus fixed-fee contract whose period of performance begins july 1 and ends after june 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.