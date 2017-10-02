FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAIC takes steps to improve strategy execution
October 2, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-SAIC takes steps to improve strategy execution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp -

* SAIC takes steps to improve strategy execution

* Science Applications International says consolidated several organizations, offered voluntary retirement incentive package to about 100 senior managers

* Science Applications International Corp - has consolidated its five customer-facing customer groups into three

* Science Applications International Corp - has consolidated its six capabilities-focused service lines into three market segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

