Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s:

* SHARES UP 1.7 PERCENT AFTER FIRM BEATS FORECASTS FOR CHRISTMAS TRADING, UPGRADES PROFIT OUTLOOK

* CEO SAYS GROCERY SALES VOLUMES “WENT BACKWARDS SLIGHTLY” IN Q3

* CEO SAYS ARGOS IMPROVED MARKET SHARE IN Q3

* CEO SAYS TOY SALES “WERE CHALLENGED” IN Q3

* CEO SAYS PREMIUM RANGE “TASTE THE DIFFERENCE” GREW SALES 6 PERCENT IN Q3

* CFO SAYS OVERALL RETAIL BUSINESS DELIVERED EXACTLY IN Q3 AS MANAGEMENT EXPECTED

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS FY PRETAX PROFIT OF OVER 572 MILLION STG

