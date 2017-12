Dec 22(Reuters) - Saison Information Systems Co Ltd

* Says it signs commitment line contracts with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, worth 4.5 billion yen in total

* Commitment period from Dec. 29, 2017 to Dec. 28, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hnpZZh

