July 31 (Reuters) - SAKURA SOGO REIT Investment Corp

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Hyogo-based property for 1.8 billion yen on Sept. 11

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property at the price of 1.6 billion yen on Sept. 29 (or other date which will be agreed between the seller and the co)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/or5z7M

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)