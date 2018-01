Dec 31 (Reuters) - SALALAH MILLS CO:

* BOARD APPROVES MERGER WITH SALALAH MACARONI SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF EGM AND OFFICIAL AUTHORITIES‍​

* BOARD RECOMMENDS TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND OF 50 PERCENT OF PAID-UP CAPITAL FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2Cet82B):] Further company coverage: