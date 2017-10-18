FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.17
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SLM Corp

* Sallie Mae reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.17

* SLM Corp - sees ‍full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.72​ for 2017

* SLM Corp sees ‍full-year private education loan originations of $4.8 billion for 2017​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan portfolio grows 24 percent from year-ago quarter to $17.0 billion​

* SLM Corp sees ‍full-year non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 38 percent - 39 percent​ for 2017

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍net interest income increases 26 percent from year-ago quarter to $282 million​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan originations increase 3 percent from year-ago quarter to $1.9 billion​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.6 percent, up from 2.0 percent​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan provision for loan losses was $53 million, up from $41 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.