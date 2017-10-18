BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.17

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SLM Corp
* Sallie Mae reports third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.17
* SLM Corp - sees full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.72 for 2017
* SLM Corp sees full-year private education loan originations of $4.8 billion for 2017
* SLM Corp - qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 24 percent from year-ago quarter to $17.0 billion
* SLM Corp sees full-year non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 38 percent - 39 percent for 2017
* SLM Corp - qtrly net interest income increases 26 percent from year-ago quarter to $282 million
* SLM Corp - qtrly private education loan originations increase 3 percent from year-ago quarter to $1.9 billion
* SLM Corp - qtrly private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.6 percent, up from 2.0 percent
* SLM Corp - qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses was $53 million, up from $41 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: