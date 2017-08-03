FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.49
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc . Announces fiscal third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 sales $998 million versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, co is maintaining its expectation of approximately flat full year consolidated same store sales growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Sally beauty holdings inc says inventory at quarter end was $947.6 million, up 4.2% from prior year

* Now expects full year 2017 net new store growth of approximately 1.5%

* Sally Beauty Holdings qtrly same store sales growth of 0.3% and incremental sales from new stores were partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation

* Company expects "solid growth" in both reported and adjusted full year earnings per share for 2017

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc says expects full year gross margin expansion of approximately 30 basis points

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc sees full year reported and adjusted operating income growth of approximately flat to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.