Jan 4 (Reuters) - Salmar Asa:

* ‍HARVEST VOLUMES IN Q4 39.95 THOUSAND TONNES (26.89 FROM CENTRAL NORWAY, 13.06 FROM NORTHERN NORWAY)

* FULL Q4 REPORT DUE ON FEB 15​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)