BRIEF-Sama Resources binds term sheet to partner with HPX TechCo

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sama Resources Inc

* Says ‍entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc​

* Says ‍as part of term sheet, HPX would make strategic investment in Sama of up to C$12.25 million

* Says ‍under terms of term sheet, HPX would buy 25,000,000 units of Co at C$0.21 per unit, resulting in total proceeds to Co of C$5.25 million

* Says HPX has ability to earn-into JV with Co to buy up to 60% interest in Co’s interest in côte d‘ivoire project, including samapleu project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: