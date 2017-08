July 3 (Reuters) - PSA:

* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.

* Role has been created to support the achievement of the strategic plan Push to Pass in the Middle East and Africa region aiming at delivering 1 Million units by 2025.

* role covers the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands