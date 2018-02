BRIEF-Sampo And Nordic Capital Fund VIII Announce Recommended Mandatory Cash Offer To Shareholders In Nordax

Feb 8 (Reuters) - SAMPO OYJ:

* NORDIC CAPITAL FUND VIII AND SAMPO PLC ANNOUNCE A RECOMMENDED MANDATORY CASH OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS IN NORDAX

* NORDIC CAPITAL FUND VIII AND SAMPO TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN NORDAX AT A PRICE OF SEK 60 PER SHARE​

* ‍NDX INTRESSENTER OFFERS A PRICE OF SEK 60 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE IN NORDAX.​

* ‍TOTAL OFFER VALUE BASED ON ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN NORDAX AMOUNTS TO SEK 6,657 MILLION.​

* ‍NORDIC CAPITAL EXERCISED CALL OPTIONS AND ACQUIRED ADDITIONAL 12.44 PERCENT OF OF SHARES AND VOTES IN NORDAX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)