Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO AIMS TO INCREASE ITS 5G TELECOM EQUIPMENT GLOBAL MARKET SHARE TO 20%, DOUBLE ITS FIGURE FOR THE 4G EQUIPMENT MARKET - NIKKEI