Jan 30 (Reuters) - Samty Residential Investment Corp

* Says it will issue second series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth totaling 1 billion yen, with interest rate of 1.05424 percent, payment date on Feb. 1 and maturity date on Jan. 31, 2023

* Previous news was disclosed on Jan. 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gYyADP

