Jan 15 (Reuters) - Samty Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 173,600 new units through private placement, at price of 87,000 yen per share, for 15.1 billion yen in total

* Subscription date is Jan. 31 and payment date is Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VmLKAF

