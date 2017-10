Oct 16(Reuters) - SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 100 percent voting power in Alternative Investment Partners, which is engaged in investment banking business and crowd-funding business, for 470 million yen in total

* Says it will firstly acquire 78.2 percent voting power in Alternative Investment Partners on Oct. 16, and acquire remaining voting power on Nov. 2

