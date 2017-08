July 11 (Reuters) - SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take out loans of 260 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited on July 14

* Says interest rate of 2.025 percent and maturity on July 14, 2027

* Says loans will be used to fund acquisition

