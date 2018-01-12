FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-San Fang Chemical Industry says mergers between units
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 12, 2018 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-San Fang Chemical Industry says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12(Reuters) - San Fang Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned Dongguan-based shoe material unit will merge with other two wholly owned units of the company, which are engaged in production and sales of shoe material

* Says record date of one of the mergers is Aug. 1 and another merger is expected to be completed on Dec. 1

* Says the other two units will be dissolved after the mergers

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZWysuk; goo.gl/A7VhX6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.