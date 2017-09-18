BRIEF-San Juan Basin Royalty Trust announces settlement of litigation with Burlington

Sept 18 (Reuters) - San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

* Announced San Juan Basin Royalty Trust entered into a compromise settlement agreement with Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP​

* Settlement agreement provides that Burlington pay trust $7.5 million to resolve 2014 litigation

* Settlement deal includes mutual release of each party for claims or damages arising out of acts occurring prior to Jan 1, 2017​

* Settlement agreement to resolve disputed and/or unresolved audit exceptions asserted by trust for audit yrs Jan 1, 2007 through Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: