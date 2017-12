BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics invests $5 bln in LED chip projects

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST A TOTAL OF 33.3 BILLION YUAN ($5.04 billion) IN LED CHIPS RELATED PROJECTS IN FUJIAN PROVINCE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 2.0 BILLION YUAN TO SET UP SEMICONDUCTOR SUBSIDIARY IN QUANZHOU

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST OPTOELECTRONIC UNIT'S CAPITAL BY 400 MILLION YUAN TO 660 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ARPR2Q; bit.ly/2zOyrjM; bit.ly/2imYp77 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6127 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)