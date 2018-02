Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES

* SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* ‍HAS PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING AT AN OFFERING PRICE EQUAL TO 98.973% OF PAR​