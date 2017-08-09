FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces qtrly earnings per share $0.31
August 9, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q2 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.2 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp - ‍Q2 production totaled approximately 6.7 million barrels of oil equivalent an increase of about 43 percent over Q1 2017 production​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31‍​

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Also anticipate that cash margins will improve throughout second half of 2017 and into 2018​

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Expect to reach production growth expectations of 90,000 boe/d to 100,000 boe/d in the first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

