BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces qtrly earnings per share $0.31

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp
* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Q2 revenue $175.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.2 million
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Q2 production totaled approximately 6.7 million barrels of oil equivalent an increase of about 43 percent over Q1 2017 production
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Also anticipate that cash margins will improve throughout second half of 2017 and into 2018
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Expect to reach production growth expectations of 90,000 boe/d to 100,000 boe/d in the first half of 2018