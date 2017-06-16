FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core Marquis asset in Eagle Ford Shale
June 16, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core Marquis asset in Eagle Ford Shale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Press release - Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale

* Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core marquis asset in the eagle ford shale

* Sanchez Energy Corp - deal for cash consideration of $50 million and lonestar preferred stock that is structured to convert into 1.5 million shares of common stock

* Sanchez Energy Corp - ‍company received lonestar preferred stock that is structured to be converted into 1.5 million shares of common stock​

* Non-Core marquis assets consist of approximately 21,000 net acres primarily located in fayette and lavaca counties, texas

* Sanchez Energy - non-core marquis asset has net production of about 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (74% oil) from 104 gross (65 net) wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

