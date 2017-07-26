FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy reports Q2 production of 6.7 mln boe
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
July 26, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy reports Q2 production of 6.7 mln boe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2017 operating results; reports record initial production rate of 3,800 boe/d for the stumberg ranch 55h at comanche and realizes 43 percent production growth over the prior quarter

* Sanchez energy - Q2 production totaled about 6.7 million barrels of oil equivalent which, increase of about 43 percent over Q1 2017 production

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Q2 2017 production totaled about 6.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, or about 73,341 boe/d, an increase of about 43 percent over Q1

* Sanchez Energy Corp - anticipates that it will reduce its 2018 capital budget by approximately $75 million to $100 million

* Sanchez Energy - drilling activity, which currently consists of 8 drilling rigs and 5 completion crews, to be reduced to 5 drilling rigs by end of Sept 2017

* Sanchez Energy - anticipate production growth to approximately 90,000 - 100,000 boe/d projected for year end 2017 will be realized in first half of 2018

* Sanchez Energy Corp - during Q2 2017 added swaps covering 4,000 bbls/d of its second half 2017 oil production and 6,000 bbls/d of its 2018 oil production.

* Sees Q3 oil production volumes 22,000 - 24,000 bbls/d

* Sees Q4 oil production volumes 29,000 - 31,000 bbls/d

* Sees Q3 natural gas production volume 156,000 - 160,000 mcf/d

* Sees Q4 natural gas production volume 166,000 - 170,000 mcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

