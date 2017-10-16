FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream says ‍co entered into certain purchase and sale agreement with Dallas Petroleum on Oct 12
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 16, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream says ‍co entered into certain purchase and sale agreement with Dallas Petroleum on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍ On October 12, co entered into that certain purchase and sale agreement with dallas petroleum group - SEC filing​

* Sanchez-Pursuant to deal, co to sell specified oil and gas wells, leases, other associated assets, interests for cash consideration of $6.25 million

* Sanchez Midstream-on Oct 12, deal entered by co's unit, sendero petroleum dated June 30 relating to sale of specified assets in Texas was terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2gebjDm) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.