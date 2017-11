Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sanderson Group Plc:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF ANISA CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS LIMITED, VALUED AT £12 MILLION​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION COMPRISES INITIAL £3.39 MILLION, MADE UP OF ABOUT £2.06 MILLION IN CASH AND BY ISSUE OF 1.9 MILLION SHARES