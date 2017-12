Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF TONGFANG CO

* APPOINTED AS SOLE DISTRIBUTION AGENT OF PRODUCTS OF TONGFANG GLOBAL FOR 10 YEARS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA REGION​

* ‍TONGFANG GLOBAL WILL BE SOLE SUPPLIER IN CHINA FOR SUPPLY OF TELEVISION SETS & SMARTHOME EQUIPMENT TO CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: