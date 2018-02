Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank:

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍121.0​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 113.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND ALLOCATED TO PRIMARY CAPITAL OF NOK 24.1 MILLION FOR CUSTOMER DIVIDENDS AND NOK 10 MILLION TO GIFT FUND​

* ‍PROFITS BEFORE TAXES WERE NOK 51.4 (41.2) MILLION​