BRIEF-Sangamo and Bioverativ announce FDA acceptance of IND application for ST-400

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Sangamo and Bioverativ announce FDA acceptance of IND application for ST-400 -- a gene-edited cell therapy candidate -- to treat beta-thalassemia

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to open several clinical sites across United States and begin enrolling patients in first half of 2018​

* Sangamo Therapeutics - based on deal terms, Sangamo responsible for conducting ST-400 phase 1/2 clinical trial

* Sangamo Therapeutics - based on deal terms, Bioverativ responsible for subsequent worldwide clinical development, manufacturing, commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: