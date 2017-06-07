FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics updates on SB-525 investigational hemophilia A gene therapy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 7, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics updates on SB-525 investigational hemophilia A gene therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics:

* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce that SB-525 investigational hemophilia A gene therapy receives orphan medicinal product designation from the European medicines agency

* Cos also announce Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-525 in adults with severe hemophilia A is now open for enrollment

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - initial data from study of SB-525 in adults with hemophilia A expected in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

