Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sangoma Technologies Corp

* Sangoma reports Q4 and full year results for fiscal 2017

* Q4 sales C$7.68 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about C$46 million

* Sangoma technologies corp qtrly ‍ net earnings per share $0.005​

* Sangoma technologies corp sees ‍fiscal 2018 associated EBITDA to be about $4 million​