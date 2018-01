Jan 26 (Reuters) - SANIONA AB:

* REG-SANIONA AB: SANIONA AND PROXIMAGEN EXTEND RESEARCH COLLABORATION

* WILL RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

* ‍POTENTIAL VALUE OF MILESTONE PAYMENTS IS UP TO US$30 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)