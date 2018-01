Jan 8 (Reuters) - SANIONA AB:

* REG-SANIONA AB: SANIONA REPORTS TOP LINE RESULTS FROM THE TESOMET PHASE 2A INTERIM STUDY IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* ‍PLASMA CONCENTRATIONS OF TESOFENSINE WERE FOUND TO BE 2 TO 4 TIMES HIGHER IN THIS STUDY COMPARED TO PREVIOUS STUDIES​

* ‍SAYS RESULTS MUST BE INTERPRETED WITH CAUTION​