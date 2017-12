BRIEF-‍Sanlam Updates On Exposure To Steinhoff International Holdings ​

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* ‍SANLAM EXPOSURE TO STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV​

* SANLAM - ‍HAS EXPOSURE TO STEINHOFF INSTRUMENTS IN ON-BALANCE SHEET POLICYHOLDER ,SHAREHOLDER PORTFOLIOS, INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS MANAGED ON BEHALF OF THIRD PARTY CLIENTS​

* - ‍GROUP‘S EXPOSURE TO STEINHOFF INSTRUMENTS ORIGINATED FROM NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS, WITH MANY OF POSITIONS IN PLACE FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS​

* ‍EQUITY EXPOSURES WERE IN GENERAL IN LINE WITH OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE STEINHOFF‘S BENCHMARK INDEX WEIGHTING ON 1 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍DIRECT DEBT EXPOSURES WERE ALSO IN LINE WITH GROUP‘S RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK​

* ‍BEST ESTIMATE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON GROUP‘S 2017 AND FUTURE EARNINGS IS NOT SIGNIFICANT​

* ‍POTENTIAL IMPACT ON SANLAM CLIENTS’ INVESTMENT RETURNS WILL VARY DEPENDING ON EACH INDIVIDUAL PORTFOLIO‘S EXPOSURE TO DIFFERENT ASSET CLASSES​

* SANLAM - POTENTIAL FINANCIAL EFFECTS ON NET ASSET VALUE , EARNINGS WILL ONLY HAVE A MARGINAL EFFECT ON SOLVENCY RATIO WITHOUT IMPACTING DIVIDEND PAYMENT CAPABILITY​