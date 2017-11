BRIEF-Sanofi to book 100 mln eur charge in Q4, confirms 2017 business net income guidance

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa:

* SANOFI UPDATES INFORMATION ON DENGUE VACCINE

* SANOFI - ‍NEW ANALYSIS OF LONG-TERM DENGVAXIA DATA FOUND DIFFERENCES IN VACCINE PERFORMANCE BASED ON PRIOR DENGUE INFECTION​

* SANOFI SAYS IMPACT ON BUSINESS NET INCOME STILL UNDER ASSESSMENT BUT EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 100 MILLION EUR AFTER TAX

* SANOFI SAYS WILL RECORD THE CHARGE REFLECTING DEPRECIATION OF INVENTORIES AS WELL AS ACCELERATED DEPRECIATION OF SOME TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN ITS Q4 RESULTS

* SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE