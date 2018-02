Feb 8 (Reuters) - SANOMA OYJ:

* SANOMA’S 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULT: SOLID OPERATIONAL EBIT IMPROVEMENT IN 2017

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECTS THAT GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ADJUSTED FOR STRUCTURAL CHANGES WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2017​

* SEES ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT MARGIN AROUND 14%​

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍301.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 305.4​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATIONAL EBIT EUR ‍1.6​ MILLION VS LOSS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35 PER SHARE SHALL BE PAID FOR YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)