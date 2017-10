Oct 24 (Reuters) - SANOMA

* IMPROVES ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2017

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS THAT GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ADJUSTED FOR STRUCTURAL CHANGES, INCLUDING DIVESTMENT OF SBS, WILL BE STABLE AND OPERATIONAL EBIT MARGIN WILL BE ABOVE 12%​

* ‍MAIN REASON FOR IMPROVED OUTLOOK IS STRONG NET SALES AND OPERATIONAL EBIT IN LEARNING SEGMENT IN POLAND​