BRIEF-Santander H1 net profit up at 3.62 bln euros YoY

July 28 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 1.75 BILLION EUROS

* H1 NET PROFIT 3.62 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.91 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FULLY-LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 9.58 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 10.66 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 8.61 BILLION EUROS

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 17.01 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 15.19 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NPLS 5.37 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 3.74 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 11.46 PERCENT IN Q2 VERSUS 12.13 PERCENT IN Q1

* SAYS MAINTAINS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL GOALS FOR 2018

