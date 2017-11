Nov 28 (Reuters) - Santander Uk Plc:

* SANTANDER UK PLC - ‍STATEMENT ON OUTCOME OF 2017 BANK OF ENGLAND STRESS TESTS​

* SANTANDER UK PLC - ‍BANK OF ENGLAND DOES NOT REQUIRE SANTANDER UK TO UNDERTAKE ANY ACTIONS​

* SANTANDER UK PLC - ‍SANTANDER UK HAD LOWEST STRESSED CET1 RATIO IMPACT OF ALL PARTICIPATING FIRMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: