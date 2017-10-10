FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018
October 10, 2017 / 1:45 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander:

* Says increases Santander UK return on equity (ROTE) target to 9-10 percent by 2018 versus previous target of 8-10 percent set out in its 2016 strategy plan

* Says sees 2018 operational costs of 2.0 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in Santander UK, unchanged from 2016, but down 100 million pounds from 2015.

* Says expects to end 2018 with a non-performing loan ratio of under 2 percent from 1.2 percent in the first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ye6Evu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7585 pounds) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

